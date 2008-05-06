SR-388: The Bigger, Badder, Not A Metroid II Remake Fan Project

We shan't be lacking Metroid fan made games any time soon, it seems, as news of Von Richter's take on the adventures of Samus Aran looks to outdo "Project AM2R" in features and function. "SR-388," as it's known, boasts thousand of frames of animation, mini-games, new weapons, new mini-bosses and more, as it's more of a re-imagining than a graphical spit-shine. It looks just super and will hopefully give me, personally, the chance to revisit Planet SR-388 without having to compromise my strict graphics whore principles.