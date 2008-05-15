The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Cosplay Earns A Standing Ovation

From who? Why, the internet, of course. When a bunch of cosplaying S.T.A.L.K.E.R. fans decided to hit the woods and engage in some wargames, re-enact some of the game's battles, fucking around was not on the schedule of events. They brought real weapons. Real uniforms. Real armoured personnel carriers. To real Chernobyl. The results (and resulting photgraphy) is a sight to behold.

Сталкер в реале [via Rock, Paper, Shotgun]

