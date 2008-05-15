From who? Why, the internet, of course. When a bunch of cosplaying S.T.A.L.K.E.R. fans decided to hit the woods and engage in some wargames, re-enact some of the game's battles, fucking around was not on the schedule of events. They brought real weapons. Real uniforms. Real armoured personnel carriers. To real Chernobyl. The results (and resulting photgraphy) is a sight to behold.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Cosplay Earns A Standing Ovation
Comments
can you put a NSFW on the link....far out there was porn advertising on russian page. could lose my fricken job!!!!!