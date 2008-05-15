The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Star War: The Force Unleashed Multiplayer Makes LucasArts PR Snappy

There are some touchy questions. Questions that might turn people curt. Questions that need to be asked. Questions like this: Is there any specific reason why there is no multiplayer in Star Wars: The Force Unleased? Adam Kahn, Senior PR Manager at LucasArts, replies:

To be specific, there's no multiplayer in the Xbox 360 and PLAYSTATION 3 versions, because there is on the Wii, PSP, and DS. As far as specific reasons are concerned, we don't really like to get into the reasons why we don't do things because I don't think there's really a satisfactory answer that people would really be happy with. So, there isn't multiplayer and that's kind of how it is...

That's not really PR spin. It's, we dunno what the fuck it is. Just watch out for Adam Kahn. He'll cut you.
Star Wars Feature [TVG via Go Nintendo]

