The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Steam's Latest Hardware Survey Results Are In

We've had some bad Steam news today, so let's balance it out with some good news, eh? Valve have released the latest set of results from Steam's hardware survey, giving us perhaps the best snapshot possible of just what the average PC gamer's got to work with. Some of the results (only 0.55% use a 33k modem) are predictable, while others (only 25.68% are on a 16:9 display) are waaaaaay off what most would have put money on. If, you know. You could pop down to the bookies and throw a tenner on the results of a PC hardware survey.

For the full breakdown, hit the link below, but just as a snapshot I've compiled a hypothetical PC using the components most popular amongst the surveyed users:

- 2,048.0 Kbps network speed (31.13% of users)
- 2GB+ RAM (38.19% of users)
- GenuineIntel processor (58.47% of users)
- Single core CPU (59.14% of users)
- 2.3 Ghz to 2.69 Ghz Intel CPU (15.71% of users)
- 250GB+ HDD (32.58% of users)
- NVIDIA GeForce 8800 graphics card (9.35% of users)
- 4:3 display (73.88% of users)
- 1280x960 desktop resolution (39.18% of users)
- Realtek AC97 Audio sound card (17.91% of users)
- Windows XP (80.94% of users)
- System language: English (58.73% of users)

[Valve Summary Data]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles