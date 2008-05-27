The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Steel Yourself For A 360 v PS3 Graphics Showdown

Anyone up for an attempt at a 360 v PS3 graphics showdown? I'm out, had my fill of these by around 1994, but if you're curious, read on. GameSpot have attempted to settle which system has the better graphics by comparing a bunch of games, blending some screenshots together into a single image then providing some accompanying notes. One-eyed fanboys will no doubt find a way to convince themselves of their system's superiority, but cooler heads know that if you can pick up any differences - let alone major ones - from the tiny screens they've provided, best case, you're most likely a fibber. Worst case, a liar.

Graphics Comparison [GameSpot]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles