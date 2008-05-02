Step Inside The World Of Rubik's Cube

It's been 25 long years since the Rubik's cube graced a game console, and 1983's Rubik's Cube for the Atari 2600 hardly did the little puzzle justice. Now the Game Factory and developer Two Tribes is getting a chance at solving the Rubik's video game puzzle with Rubik's World for the Nintendo DS and Wii. The game will invite players to step inside the cube to experience a collection of puzzle games based around Cube concepts, with both versions containing their own unique lineup of mini-games, from assembling 3D objects to navigating mazes. The Wii version will support four players at once and features an online message board, while the DS version will utilise the wireless connection to connect to a community for the game. I'd assume that somewhere in there they'll include an actual Rubik's cube for you to solve, hopefully allowing for my two favourite solving methods - sticker swapping and violent disassembly. We'll find out this Spring!

SANTA MONICA, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—The Game Factory, an international publisher of family-friendly and casual videogames, today announced it has signed a licensing agreement with Seven Towns Limited to publish Rubik's World, a 3D puzzle game experience for the Nintendo Wii™ and DS™ systems, both inspired by the Rubik's Cube.

"The Rubik's Cube is one of the most well known icons in the gaming and entertainment industry," said Henrik Mathiasen, president of the Game Factory. "We're honored that Seven Towns Limited has chosen us to take the Rubik's experience to the next level with Rubik's World. We feel confident that we have created a concept for the whole family that is innovative, challenging and addictive, offering a new twist in the puzzle genre while keeping the Rubik's Cube core values alive."

"We're pleased to be working with the Game Factory to enhance the Rubik's brand with Rubik's World," said David Hedley Jones, for Seven Towns Limited, a London-based company that has introduced hundreds of successful original games and toys throughout the world in the past 35 years. "We're confident that everybody will enjoy this video game experience."

Step Inside the Cube' with Rubik's World

For those who have always wondered what the inside of a Rubik's Cube looks like, the Game Factory will deliver Rubik's World in the Fall of 2008. Designed for players aged eight and older, this otherworldly game will look and play like no other game on the market. A collection of extremely addictive, easy-to-play puzzle games will increase in difficulty as the player delves deeper into this 3D world. Each version of Rubik's World will host its own unique and original series of games. Players will test their brainpower by constructing 3D shapes and objects, navigating through mazes and even creating their own soundtracks. The DS™ version will allow players to connect to a community of Rubik's World enthusiasts through the platform's wireless connection. The Wii™ version accommodates up to four players and will feature an online message board.