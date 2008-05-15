Steven Spielberg Is Anime Cute, Apparently

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft

So, Indiana Jones fever has hit the Bashcraft household! We've been watching all the DVDs recently, and Mini-Bash seems really, really into the movies. He asked me the other day why the guy from Star Wars was Indiana Jones. That was a very proud moment. I told him that I'd get him some of the Hasbro Indy toys for his birthday. When I was a kid, I had several of the Kenner playsets, which were all kinds of fantastic. The Hasbro toys, from what I can tell online, seem very much hit or miss, but I he should enjoy them.

Was explaining to the kid that Steven Spielberg directed the Indiana Jones films and that Spielberg is a big fan of the Hayao Miyazaki film Lupin the Third: The Castle of Cagliostro — which Mini-Bash adores. He thought it was pretty cool that Spielberg liked his favourite anime director Miyazaki. Mini-Bash wanted me to Google a picture of Spielberg, so he could see what the filmmaker looked like. Upon seeing the filmmaker, the kid replied:

"Cute! He looks like Totoro!"

Nintendo must pay 21 million bucks
New Pokemons
Microsoft happy it didn't make a portable console
Number one Microsoft consumer

