Street Fighter IV Officially Coming To Xbox 360, PS3, PC

It's official. Capcom has announced that the highly anticipated Street Fighter IV is coming home, announcing that, in addition to the arcade version, it will be bringing the next Street Fighter to the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Windows-based PCs. It's been cagey on mentioning anything but the arcade version since the game was revealed, but it would appear that speculation (and common sense) regarding SFIV coming home was spot on. There's little in the way of new details in the press release, but for those not up to speed on the game yet, it's required reading. Everyone else, make with the champagne and fist pumping.

CAPCOM® BRINGS MARTIAL ARTS HOME WITH CONSOLE VERSIONS OF [STREET FIGHTER IV]

Xbox 360®, PLAYSTATION®3 System and Windows-based PC Versions of Coming for Street Fighter IV

SAN MATEO, CA — May 27, 2008 — Capcom®, a leading worldwide developer and publisher of video games, today announced the development of Street Fighter® IV, the next iteration of the genre-establishing fighting game series, for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system and , Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, and Windows-based PC.

Few videogame series have had such a strong impact on their perspective genres the way Street Fighter® has over the decades. Creating a global legacy spanning over twenty years of fighting games, the Street Fighter series has become a pillar in the fighting videogame genre. Street Fighter IV for Xbox 360, PLAYSTATION 3 system and Windows-based PC continues this tradition of excellence with a return to the classic 2D Street Fighter fighting action mixed with new characters, amazing visuals, and next-generation fluid gameplay.

Street Fighter IV features a mix of returning favourites such as Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li and Guile along with new characters created for this game, such as Crimson Viper, Abel, El Fuerte, and Rufus. Characters and environments are rendered in stylized 3D, while the game is played in the classic Street Fighter 2D perspective with additional 3D camera flourishes. Six-button controls for the game return, with a host of new special moves and features integrated into the input system. Mixing classic genre-defining game mechanics the franchise is known and loved for with all-new, never-before-seen gameplay systems, Street Fighter IV brings a brand new fighting game to fans the world over. With the inclusion of Capcom's latest advancements in new generation technology, Street Fighter IV promises to deliver an extraordinary experience that will re-introduce the world to the time-honoured art of virtual martial arts.

For more information, visit http://www.streetfighter.com

Features:

• Classic "2D" Street Fighter gameplay with stunning 3D characters and environments

• New special moves that go beyond any Street Fighter fan's wildest imagination, including Focus attacks, Super Combos, and the revenged-fuelled Ultra Combo system.

• Classic Street Fighter characters recreated for a new generation of gamers, including the original cast of

Street Fighter® II

• New brawlers: female super-spy Crimson Viper, lucha libre wrestler El Fuerte, mixed martial artist Abel and more!

• Amazing locations never seen before in a Street Fighter game

• New gameplay elements provide new challenges for both newcomers and the most seasoned Street Fighter pro.