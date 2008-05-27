Street Fighter IV Racing To PS3, Xbox 360, PC This Summer

Unconfirmed! Apparently, Capcom is releasing Street Fighter IV this Summer on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC. Capcom accidentally announced this on a press site, states French site Jeuxvideo. Of course this multi-plat release would fall in line with how Capcom releases everything (PS3, Xbox 360 and PC). However, Jeuxvideo didn't provide a link to where this tidbit was discovered, so stay tuned.

Street Fighter 4 sur Playstation 3, Xbox 360 et... [Jeuxvideo via Big Download Blog via Xbox 360 Fanboy]