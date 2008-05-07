Street Fighter The Movie's Det. Maya Sunee Revealed! Uh, Who?

Here it is, the first, long awaited look at Detective Maya Sunee, from the in-production Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li. Yes, exactly. Who? According to the official Street Fighter movie blog, she's a Bangkok gangland homicide detective. More specifically, a "no-nonsense, fast-talking, half-Thai cop who rocks a Ducati and a set of gold cuffs."
Coincidentally, I just had a half-Thai lunch! A full sized pic on Ms. Sunee, played by actress Moon Bloodgood, which I wish was my name, is over at the official site.
Swingin' In The Rain [Street Fighter Movie Blog]
