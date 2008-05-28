Street Magic With Metal Gear Solid 4 Demo Kiosk
There's a low quality video of most of the act already on youtube. It's most of his usual tricks, but done with the LCD TV instead of a glass window or a poster. Really cool.
http://au.youtube.com/watch?v=WudSffU384A
The last few seconds are cut out, but it looks like he slaps the Ace symbol on Snake's ingame bandana! Maybe it'll be a cool little extra costume thing, heh. Or not.