Stuck On GTA IV? Try These Cheats, You Cheater

GTA IV isn't the hardest game around, but hey, maybe you're not the best gamer around. Maybe you've got stubby thumbs. Maybe you can game, just can't be bothered, and want the ability to spawn sports cars in front of you just for kicks. If so, take note of the following GTA IV cheats, which will do things like restore Niko's health, give you all the game's weapons, change the weather and adjust your wanted level. ACHTUNG: these mess with your saved game files and can stop you earning achievements, so you might want to turn autosave to the "off" position if you want to safeguard your progress against a tragic corruption.

Just enter the following numbers into Niko's phone (they should work on both 360 and PS3):

Restore Health

4825550100

Restore Armour

3625550100

Equip Baseball Bat, Handgun, Shotgun, MP-10, M4, Sniper Rifle, RPG, Grenades.

4865550100

Equip Knife, Molotovs, Handgun, Shotgun, Uzi, AK47, Sniper Rifle, RPG

4865550150

Remove Wanted Level

2675550100

Raise Wanted Level

2675550150

Change Weather/Lighting

4685550100

Spawn Annihilator

3595550100

Spawn Jetmax

9385550100

Spawn NRG-900

6255550100

Spawn Sanchez

6255550150

Spawn FBI Buffalo

2275550100

Spawn Comet

2275550175

Spawn Turismo

2275550147

Spawn Cognoscenti

2275550142

Spawn SuperGT

2275550168

