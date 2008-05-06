The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Stuck On GTA IV? Try These Cheats, You Cheater

GTA IV isn't the hardest game around, but hey, maybe you're not the best gamer around. Maybe you've got stubby thumbs. Maybe you can game, just can't be bothered, and want the ability to spawn sports cars in front of you just for kicks. If so, take note of the following GTA IV cheats, which will do things like restore Niko's health, give you all the game's weapons, change the weather and adjust your wanted level. ACHTUNG: these mess with your saved game files and can stop you earning achievements, so you might want to turn autosave to the "off" position if you want to safeguard your progress against a tragic corruption.

Just enter the following numbers into Niko's phone (they should work on both 360 and PS3):

Restore Health
4825550100

Restore Armour
3625550100

Equip Baseball Bat, Handgun, Shotgun, MP-10, M4, Sniper Rifle, RPG, Grenades.
4865550100

Equip Knife, Molotovs, Handgun, Shotgun, Uzi, AK47, Sniper Rifle, RPG
4865550150

Remove Wanted Level
2675550100

Raise Wanted Level
2675550150

Change Weather/Lighting
4685550100

Spawn Annihilator
3595550100

Spawn Jetmax
9385550100

Spawn NRG-900
6255550100

Spawn Sanchez
6255550150

Spawn FBI Buffalo
2275550100

Spawn Comet
2275550175

Spawn Turismo
2275550147

Spawn Cognoscenti
2275550142

Spawn SuperGT
2275550168

Grand Theft Auto IV - Cheats [GTAIV.net]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles