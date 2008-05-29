The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Ah, yes. Swingers. Those interested in using game consoles to host orgies, listen up! Online swinger site Kasidie offers up some tips on how game consoles can be liven up an evening of sex with multiple partners. From the site:

Even the names of today's gaming consoles seem like they were geared towards swingers...

How'd you like to come back to my "Playstation" so I can put my "Wii" into your "Xbox"?

If you can make it through that line without cringing, perhaps you might be able to make it through the rest of the piece. Remember kids, writing about sex is way more difficult than actually having it!

The New Social Lubricant [Kasidie via Go Nintendo via Next-Gen][Pic]

