Take-Two Boss Claims GTA IV Is Glitch Free

Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two Interactive Chairman, may have enviable cheekbones and impressive compensation, but what he does not have is a grasp on the software issues surrounding Grand Theft Auto IV. With Xbox 360s and PlayStation 3s locking up during GTA IV play sessions, a twelve step "fix" from Rockstar Games support and a host of anecdotal solutions that aren't yet a cure-all, you might wonder where Strauss has been this past week.