Take-Two: CTA Won't Talk GTA

"We can confirm that Take-Two Interactive has filed suit against the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA)," a Take-Two spokesman said this morning. "Although we prefer to resolve these issues amicably, the CTA has refused to discuss with us its outrageous decision to pull advertising for the critically acclaimed game Grand Theft Auto IV while running ads for other forms of popular entertainment with similar content, including mature-themed TV shows and R-rated movies."

As reported last night, Take-Two's suing the Chicago Transit Authority and its ad agent, Titan Outdoor, for $US 300,000, in addition to insisting they run the ads. The ads were pulled just prior to GTA IV's release date after a Fox News report suggested a link between the game ads and violence in Chicago.

Why was GTA IV's advertising handled differently, as Take-Two claims, from the ads for other mature entertainment, like R-rated films and adult TV? And what role did the Fox News broadcast play in the decision?

A spokesperson for the CTA said it would need more time before it's able to answer these questions. "As of last night we had not received a copy of the suit you're asking about," said communications VP Noelle Gaffney. "Until our lawyers receive it and have an opportunity to review it, we won't have any comment."

Rockstar did not address requests for comment.