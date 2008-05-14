Tales of Vesperia Coming to PS3

Namco Bandai has released a list of upcoming 2008 titles. While the list includes stuff we already know (Soul Calibur IV), it does offer up new tidbits like RPG Tales of Vesperia being confirmed for Xbox 360 and the PS3. Namco Bandai has since corrected the list, stating that it's only an Xbox 360 title. But really, is this a surprise? Namco Bandai, like Capcom, seems to be making pretty much all its games multiplat. The list also includes some new titles like a *surprise* Gundam game for the PSP as well as a Naruto title for the PS3. There are also Namco Bandai's predictions regarding how well the games will do! Hit the jump for the full list:

SoulCalibur IV PS3, Xbox 360 2 million units

Afro Samurai PS3, Xbox 360 800,000 units

Naruto Ultimate Ninja 3 PS2 600,000 units

Dragonball NDS 500,000 units

Super Robot Taisen Z PS2 500,000 units

Tales of Vesperia PS3, Xbox 360 500,000 units

Dragon Ball Z Burst Limit PS3, Xbox 360 500,000 units

Family Trainer Wii 500,000 units

Taiko no Tatsujin Wii 400,000 units

Tales of Series NDS 400,000 units

Naruto PS3 400,000 units

Gundam PSP 400,000 units

Below is the since corrected list:



IR PDF [Namco Bandai via http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=294999">NeoGAF Thanks, Charlie!]