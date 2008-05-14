The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Tales of Vesperia Coming to PS3

Namco Bandai has released a list of upcoming 2008 titles. While the list includes stuff we already know (Soul Calibur IV), it does offer up new tidbits like RPG Tales of Vesperia being confirmed for Xbox 360 and the PS3. Namco Bandai has since corrected the list, stating that it's only an Xbox 360 title. But really, is this a surprise? Namco Bandai, like Capcom, seems to be making pretty much all its games multiplat. The list also includes some new titles like a *surprise* Gundam game for the PSP as well as a Naruto title for the PS3. There are also Namco Bandai's predictions regarding how well the games will do! Hit the jump for the full list:

SoulCalibur IV PS3, Xbox 360 2 million units
Afro Samurai PS3, Xbox 360 800,000 units
Naruto Ultimate Ninja 3 PS2 600,000 units
Dragonball NDS 500,000 units
Super Robot Taisen Z PS2 500,000 units
Tales of Vesperia PS3, Xbox 360 500,000 units
Dragon Ball Z Burst Limit PS3, Xbox 360 500,000 units
Family Trainer Wii 500,000 units
Taiko no Tatsujin Wii 400,000 units
Tales of Series NDS 400,000 units
Naruto PS3 400,000 units
Gundam PSP 400,000 units

Below is the since corrected list:


IR PDF [Namco Bandai via http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=294999">NeoGAF Thanks, Charlie!]

