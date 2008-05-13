WiiWare is here, and being the new, more financially responsible Mike Fahey I decided to limit myself to one of the launch titles. Since the Final Fantasy game had the words "Crystal Chronicles" after it, I opted for the charming little platform adventure LostWinds. Please note that a general lack of sleep is responsible for any random singing that might be heard in this video.
Talking Over LostWinds WiiWare
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Great video, very entertaining :)
I enjoy the mind of Mike Fahey.