The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Talking Over LostWinds WiiWare


WiiWare is here, and being the new, more financially responsible Mike Fahey I decided to limit myself to one of the launch titles. Since the Final Fantasy game had the words "Crystal Chronicles" after it, I opted for the charming little platform adventure LostWinds. Please note that a general lack of sleep is responsible for any random singing that might be heard in this video.

Comments

  • nano Guest

    Great video, very entertaining :)

    I enjoy the mind of Mike Fahey.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles