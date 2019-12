In case you missed it, the Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit demo went up on Xbox Live this morning, and in case you aren't near your Xbox 360 to play it, I went ahead and took care of that for you. Witness me finally triumphing over the auto focus demon! Thrill as I kick Raditz's hippie arse! Revel in my random button-mashing!

Not too shabby really. I'll definitely be picking the game up, if only to lord having it over my nephew. It's the tiny victories that matter.