Tecmo Bowl Coming to Wii

Tecmo Bowl: Kickoff is scheduled to hit the DS this September, but the developers tell us that they've also started work on a Wii version of the game, which they hope to get out in 2009.

Tecmo also said that they didn't just pass on Bo Jackson, apparently he nixed the licensing agreement because he was too busy dealing with his other private investments.

I love the idea of Tecmo Bowl on DS, not so sure about it coming to the Wii. Bowl seems like a game best suited to tiny graphics this generation around.