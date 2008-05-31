Tecmo Bowl: Kickoff Vids: From Customisation to Touchdown Gameplay

I am not a fan of football. Not in real life, not really in video games. But Tecmo Bowl, I don't know, there's something about the blend of video game nostalgia and bitsy football graphics that makes me want to play the game... even without Bo Jackson. If you're like me, hit the jump for three more videos showing of bits of gameplay. It looks so, well, so like Tecmo Bowl, but that just makes me want to play it all the more.