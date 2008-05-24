Terminator Owners To Release Philip K Dick Games

You sitting down, sci-fi nerds? Halcyon - who now own the rights to the whole Terminator franchise - have secured the option to develop a number of films and games based on the works of Philip K Dick. At this stage, two games are planned. There's no word on just which of Dick's 44 novels and 120 short stories yet to be adapted (obviously people already own the rights to Total Recall, Minority Report, etc) will be picked up, so fans can go right ahead and start pencilling in their own personal top-fives while we wait for a fleshier announcement.

