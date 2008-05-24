The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Terminator Owners To Release Philip K Dick Games

You sitting down, sci-fi nerds? Halcyon - who now own the rights to the whole Terminator franchise - have secured the option to develop a number of films and games based on the works of Philip K Dick. At this stage, two games are planned. There's no word on just which of Dick's 44 novels and 120 short stories yet to be adapted (obviously people already own the rights to Total Recall, Minority Report, etc) will be picked up, so fans can go right ahead and start pencilling in their own personal top-fives while we wait for a fleshier announcement.

He'll be back, several times - possibly [The Guardian]

Comments

  • Sud Guest

    Oh woe is me!
    What are videogames these days?
    Four things:
    - Racing
    - Sport
    - Puzzle
    - Killing/Beating up lots of enemies (In a huge variety of ways, but in the end, you're snuffing SOMETHING)

    Now I've read my fair share of Philip K Dick, in fact, you could say I love the Dick... *cough*
    So I can assure you there is no PKD story where one person kills a few thousand baddies, one at a time.

    Basically, it's a PKD-themed game we're getting. May as well be a PKD amusement park ride.
    Do Androids Dream of Hitting Five Gees in 3 Seconds?

    0
  • Michael Guest

    Pretty much all of them could only work as adventure games. I'd play Ubik

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles