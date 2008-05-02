That Clock Tower Movie Is Actually Happening, Apparently

Last we heard about the Clock Tower movie was way back in 2006. Chilean horror filmmaker Jorge Olguin was supposed to helm the pic and When A Stranger Calls scribe Jason Wade Wall was taking writing duties. Well, all that's been scrapped it seems. Hollywood trade Variety is reporting that Senator Entertainment is set to produce the Capcom game adaptation for Weinstein Co. The script is being written by Eric Poppen (Borderland) and will be produced by Marco Weber and Martin Weisz (The Hills Have Eyes 2). Capcom's President Haruhiro Tsujimoto is set executive produce. Shooting starts this July.

Senator Adapting Clock Tower [Variety Thanks, jmh!]