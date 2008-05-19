Cracked, when I was a kid, was an extremely poor knock-off of MAD, but I really have to applaud what that brand is doing online. Totally different from the editorial mission of the old magazine, but much better. And not just because it provides me lists for the weekend.

This one documents the 10 Most Terrifying Video Game Enemies of All Time, and while the poison-head crabs from Half Life 2 give me the shivers just reading the words, only Evil Otto from Berzerk has an actual, real life body count (two people died playing the game).

Naturally, they had to have missed someone's all-time pants-wetting foe, so let's hear it in the comments. Mine was the Dark Trooper Mark 1 from Dark Forces. Its electronic shriek, the creepy, clanking walk, those red eyes, and the screen instantly flashing red as it hacked away. I hated it far worse than its upgraded cousin, or the sewer monsters.

