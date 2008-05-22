The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The BBC Tackles Wii Fit Fat Kids

Similar to the story from a few weeks back,BBC Health has a video up today tackling the issue of another poor little girl who was told she was overweight by the game. Looking at the girl it is obvious that she is slender, and the fact that she told her mother she wanted to go on a diet after the game's diagnosis is very disturbing.

Weight is a bit of a sensitive issue with me, having recently spent the better part of three years living with someone with a serious eating disorder. While I can certainly understand that the issues of weight and health need to be addressed, I'm just not sure a video game, especially on a system that encourages people to play together, is the right place to address it. The only thing worse than a machine telling you (erroneously even) that you are overweight is having it happen while surrounded by your closest friends.

Computer game tells 'porkies' [BBC Health - Thanks B!]

Comments

  • BrendanT Guest

    Wow. I was expecting them just to dish it out at the wii and tell the kid to stick to real jump rope and crap, totally ignoring how stupid BMI is. Boy was I wrong.

    0
  • John H Woods Guest

    This is probably user error. The girl in the news story matches my stepdaughter, with a BMI of 19, accurately measured as such by the Wii Fit, and classed as "Ideal".

    This story has rocketed around the internet without anyone showing any evidence that it happened. It's been a lesson for me, because it shows that most journalists just report what they read in (other) newspapers.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles