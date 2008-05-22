The Best Two-Hour Guitar Hero Customisation

Think about what you did in the last two hours. Maybe you got something to eat, did some work, studied, I dunno, something. Now look at this guitar. Flickr user Monkey River Town writes:

When I get bored, I start projects. Here I completely took apart my Guitar Hero controller, sanded it, primed it, painted it in 'hammered bronze' with a chrome pick guard. The neck is now oak veneered with the frets being strips of metal tape. Still works and rocks harder than ever! Only took me about two hours to do, not counting drying time.

Just imagine if this human had three or, shucks, four hours.

