The Big Publisher's Metacritic Averages

Pissing contest time! The chaps at Electronic Entertainment Design and Research have compiled some lovely graphs highlighting not only the average review score for each major publisher, but one showcasing the range of scores they've received as well. Note that scores only apply to current-gen console titles, so no handheld, PC or PS2 scores count. As you can see, there's a sizeable gap between the top 5 and the chasing pack, and a sizeable gap between the chasing pack and Atari, who don't even make the list. Above are the average scores, click through for the score range, which proves to be a little more interesting.