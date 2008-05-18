The Conduit: About Damn Time

</div.
IGN got a trailer for "The Conduit," up yesterday. The Wii FPS is being developed by High Voltage Software and it still needs a publisher who wants to take a risk on a darker, edgier title for the family console.
"Deathmatch Authorised," ... "About damn time." Is that a message? Maybe someone's getting a little impatient?
The Conduit: Videos [IGN, thanks reader Mark L.]
