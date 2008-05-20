The Dog Island Promotes Puppy Piracy

Not one, but two giant-headed dog pirates appear in this video of me going through the beginning of Ubisoft and Yukes' The Dog Island for the Nintendo Wii, a game based off of pictures of animals shot through a fish-eye lens.
As promised in the vid, I've dug out the original posting of the intro song, and I am happy to report that after playing the game for a good hour I am pretty sure I am not dead.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink