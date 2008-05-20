The Dog Island Promotes Puppy Piracy



Not one, but two giant-headed dog pirates appear in this video of me going through the beginning of Ubisoft and Yukes' The Dog Island for the Nintendo Wii, a game based off of pictures of animals shot through a fish-eye lens.

As promised in the vid, I've dug out the original posting of the intro song, and I am happy to report that after playing the game for a good hour I am pretty sure I am not dead.