The EA Drinks: From The Cachaca Left 4 Dead to the Mass Effect Lotus Vodka

When Electronic Arts takes over a bar, they don't just throw up a bunch of gaming kiosks and a couple of Communist slogan-themed logos, they also come up with their very own list of game-themed drinks.
Here's the breakdown:
Battlefield: Bad Company: Herradura silver tequila, cointreau and fresh squeezed lime served on the rocks.
Battlefield: Heroes: Hendrick's gin, fresh rasberry, cucumber, shaken and strained, served up with a splash of kumquat dry soda.
Left 4 Dead: Fresh muddled lime wedges, mango puree, cachaca, shaken and poured over rocks.
Warhammer Online: Oronoco rum, freshly squeezed lime, simple syrup and muddled cucumbers, shaken hard poured over ice.
Dead Space: Maker's Mark, carpano antica sweet vermouth, disaronno amaretto, served up with a cherry.
Rock Band: Drink like a rockstar, Skyy citrus, fresh lemon and lime, served sparkling in a tall glass.
Skate It: Jameson, fresh lemon, ginger beer, a touch of blood orange bitters and pomegranate.
Mass Effect: Fresh basil, Lotus vodka and fresh lime juice served straight up.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink