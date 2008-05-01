The Etch-A-Sketchist On GTA IV

The Etch-A-Sketchist is a talented kid. We've featured his stuff many times before, but you know what? It's GTA IV week, so let's feature him again. This is his take on the game's box art, which I'd write more about, but it's hard to type when you can't stop applauding.
Grand Theft Auto IV [The Etch-A-Sketchist]
