The "Good, Bad and Ugly" Of PSN Downloadable Games

The major consoles' digital download platforms have the potential to offer new avenues for indie game developers and innovative titles like flOw and N+, to name just a few. But in a new GameSetWatch opinion column, Gamasutra editor and Independent Games Festival chairman Simon Carless compiles information from Sony execs and developers like Everyday Shooter's Jon Mak and Capcom's Christian Svensson to note "some of the issues that are buried" regarding PlayStation Network in particular for indie development.

It appears - from both Capcom's evidence and speaking to developers off the record - that there are significant process issues to getting games released worldwide, or even getting games released in the U.S., with slow response times and confused procedure at times.

Opinion: PlayStation Network & Downloadable Games - The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly [GameSetWatch]