The Haze Launch Trailer

If your the type of mindless sheep that replies on just about every major gaming news outlet to tell you what to buy, this launch trailer might be as close to Free Radical's Haze for the PlayStation 3 that you want to get. But if you're one of those quirky free-thinkers that isn't afraid to go against popular opinion and blaze your own trail, then by all means, put down $US 60.

After all, Import Tuner Magazine loved it!

