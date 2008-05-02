The Homes and Graves of Fable 2

Microsoft sent over this pic to us, just for the Kotaku community, of a home in Fable 2 and pointed out that another new screen on the upcoming game's official blog shows off the game's graveyard. I really like the atmospheric look of both screens, especially the second.

I'm told that the Lionhead Video Diary Six has been wrapped and submitted to the Xbox Live marketplace folks for processing and eventual upload onto the Xbox 360 service. The Msoft folks tell me it's the best one to date and that it will focus on "Art and The Hero". Wonder what that means?