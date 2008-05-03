The Hundreds Do Rampage

California-centric label The Hundreds—which has established a rabid fanbase in its few years on the streetwear scene—riffs some Rampage with its Summer line-up. Fans of George, Lizzie and Ralph can now hang with the Fairfax and Rosewood crowd without fear of persecution. Further proof that $US 30 is not too much for a quality T-shirt! Digital Gravel has it now in three colourways, if you're interested, but expect other boutique retailers to get their shipments soon.
Rampage [Digital Gravel]
