Are you a big fan of adventure games? Do you know who Scott Adams is? Al Lowe? Chris Jones? In order, they are the father of adventure gaming, the creator of the Leisure Suit Larry series, and the creator of the Tex Murphy series, and all three will be appearing this August at the inaugural Adventure Gaming Expo in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The weekend long celebration of all things typey, pointy, and clicky formerly known as AdventureCon, will be taking place from August 29th to the 31st, and will feature panels, a charity auction, autograph sessions, and even a live-action adventure game running throughout the event. Yes, all that adventure gaming goodness, plus LARPing! You can head over to the official website and register until May 31st for $US 99, after which it jumps up to an even more ridiculous price. Still, sounds like a fun time to be had by all. I do enjoy a good LARP now and then.

ADVENTURE GAMING EXPO CONVENTION TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Adventure Game Fans - It's Time to Get Your Game On This Summer

MATAWAN, New Jersey - May 1, 2008 - Adventure Gaming Expo, the largest convention dedicated to adventure game fans, today announced that tickets are now available for the inaugural event. Adventure Gaming Expo will take place August 29 - 31, 2008 in Atlantic City, New Jersey at the brand new luxury resort ,The Water Club which is connected to the world-famous Borgata hotel, casino, and resort. From old-school text adventure games to the classic Sierra and LucasArts hits, to Myst and modern day adventure games, the Expo has something for every fan of the genre.

"This will be an exciting weekend for every adventure game fan," said Howard Sherman, Chairman, CEO, and Implementor at Malinche Entertainment, the organizer of Adventure Gaming Expo. "Meeting the legends who created these classic, timeless adventure games would be reason enough to go, but throw in a charity auction loaded with dozens of rare adventure gaming collectibles, workshops, discussions, and a live-action adventure game, and you end up with a life-changing experience."

All Adventure Gaming Expo guest will have the opportunity to personally meet all of our VIP Celebrity guests, as well as attend a series of workshops and panel discussions focused entirely on adventure games — from playing them, to beating them, to designing them.

VIP Celebrities include:

Scott Adams - Pioneer of the first personal computer adventure games

Lori & Corey Cole - Creators of the Quest for Glory series & the Shannara adventure game

Chris Jones - Creator of the Tex Murphy series

Al Lowe - Creator of the Leisure Suit Larry series

Scott Murphy - Co-creator of the Space Quest series

Tony Van - Exec producer of Myst V: End of Ages and creator of the CSI: Crime Scene Investigation game series

Charity Auction to Benefit Pencils for Kids

The charity auction will feature rare adventure game artifacts, including the original Zork game (zip-locked TRS-80 version), background art used in producing Space Quest, autographed games from legendary designer Steve Meretzky, a CSI game signed by all eight cast members, and a myriad of other antiquities from the treasure vault. All proceeds will be donated to Pencils for Kids, a foundation dedicated to giving impoverished children the tools to learn.

Live Action Adventure Game

For the daring adventurer who wants to prove their mettle, text adventure game Implementor Howard Sherman is crafting a live-action adventure game that will be played across the expansive Borgata/Water Club Property. What's a live action adventure game? Think REAL locations with REAL objects (and real red herrings) as well as REAL people acting as NPCs.

Extra surprises are planned during the weekend and additional events and activities are constantly being added.

Special Early Registration is $99 until May 31st. Discount rooms are also available for registered Adventure Gaming Expo attendees.

Additional information and event registration can be found at: http://adventuregamingexpo.malinche.net/