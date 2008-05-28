Why do I continue to post these behind-the-scenes vignettes for Sega's new Incredible Hulk video game, despite the fact that they hardly every offer any real new insight into what goes into creating a game of this magnitude? It's all about Stan Lee, really. The man fascinates me, and the Hulk is a big part of why. The man is always cheerful, always courteous, always polite and clean...you just know that somewhere inside him there's a Hulk waiting to come out. I won't rest until I've got a video of Stan Lee screaming "F**K" and punching something. This is my quest. It'll probably never happen, but it's good to have a dream.
The Incredible Hulk And Stan Lee's Rage
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink