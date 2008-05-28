The Incredible Hulk And Stan Lee's Rage



Why do I continue to post these behind-the-scenes vignettes for Sega's new Incredible Hulk video game, despite the fact that they hardly every offer any real new insight into what goes into creating a game of this magnitude? It's all about Stan Lee, really. The man fascinates me, and the Hulk is a big part of why. The man is always cheerful, always courteous, always polite and clean...you just know that somewhere inside him there's a Hulk waiting to come out. I won't rest until I've got a video of Stan Lee screaming "F**K" and punching something. This is my quest. It'll probably never happen, but it's good to have a dream.