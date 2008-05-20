The Incredible Hulk Behind The Scenes



Now that I've more or less learned my lesson about getting over-excited about a game from Sega and Second Level's ambitious but ultimately lacklustre Iron Man, I watch this Victor Lucas-voiced behind the scenes for the Incredible Hulk game with wary optimism. After all, it is following the formula from Ultimate Destruction, and as long as Edge of Reality doesn't stray too far they've got a winner on their hands, but I refuse to get my hopes up. The team loves the Hulk, knows the Hulk, yadda. We've heard this all before. Just because you love something doesn't mean you won't go all Lennie from Of Mice And Men on it.