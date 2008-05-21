The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The Inevitable, Adorable GTA IV Papercraft

Oh, hi tubbypaws! You guys remember tubbypaws, right? She's a whiz with the ol' papercraft, able to turn even the most adult and depressing of titles into bright and wonderful dioramas. This is her latest work, and yes, it's GTA IV, complete with cute little paper Niko, cute little paper buildings and cute little train whizzing by on cute little paper tracks. Should bring a much-needed pinch of levity to GTA IV's murder n' drugs-heavy stew.

GTA IV Papercraft [tubbypaws]

