The International Pokémon Showdown

Are you the best Pokémon trainer in the entire world? Are you willing to admit that? Pokémon USA has just announced the first ever Video Game Showdown, which will pit the very best the United States has to offer against the top Pokémon Diamond and Pearl players in Japan to determine once and for all which country has more free time. Tournaments will be taking place in New York and Los Angeles on July 19th and 12th respectively, with 256 players in each city vying for sixteen paid trips to Orlando to battle against the Japanese players, who incidentally get a much better trip.

"Pokémon strives to create fun products and events for players of all skill levels and interests," said J.C. Smith, director of marketing for Pokémon USA, Inc. "The Pokémon Video Game Showdown provides the most skilled Pokémon players an opportunity to determine who is truly the best."

To qualify for the Qualifiers, players can head to http://showdown.pokemon.com and complete an online quiz. Do it for your country, people. The U.S. has been behind in the Pokémon warfare race for far too long.

POKÉMON ANNOUNCES VIDEO GAME SHOWDOWN BETWEEN U.S. AND JAPAN

The Most Talented Pokémon Players Will Compete in Los Angeles and New York for a Chance to Battle the Best Players from Japan

Bellevue, WA - May 15, 2008 - Pokémon USA, Inc., has announced the first-ever Video Game Showdown, pitting the most skilled Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl players from the United States and Japan in a battle to determine the ultimate champion. The Pokémon Video Game Showdown will take place August 16 in Orlando, Florida and will feature 32 of the most talented players from each nation.

To win a seat in the Pokémon Video Game Showdown, players must compete and win at one of two Qualifier Tournaments taking place in Los Angeles and New York on July 12 and July 19, respectively. A total of 256 players in each city will battle for sixteen paid trips for two to Orlando to compete in the Pokémon Video Game Showdown. To enter for a chance to play in the Qualifier Tournaments, players must register and complete a Pokémon online quiz at http://showdown.pokemon.com.

More information, including prizes, tournament locations, times, and rules, can be found by visiting http://showdown.pokemon.com.