The Perfect Gift for a Gaming Mother's Day

I don't know which I like more, the scientific description of the pseuderanthemum incendia (fire flower), which can be found wild in many places around worlds 1-2 and 4-2, or the fact that you can actually buys these for $US 20 to $US 30 a pop. A vase of these could make a great Mother's Day present, if you're mum is cool.

pseuderanthemum incendia (fire flower) [Etsy, via Tanooki]