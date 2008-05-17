The Power Of Kamehameha



Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit is coming to the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 next month, and Atari is gearing up for a massive advertising blitz centered around the power of everyone's favourite energy wave, Kamehameha! Along with the three videos you may have seen elsewhere, Atari was nice enough to give us the exclusive clip above, displaying how shouting the name of the first king of Hawaii can make everything alright.

