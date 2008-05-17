The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Power Of Kamehameha


Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit is coming to the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 next month, and Atari is gearing up for a massive advertising blitz centered around the power of everyone's favourite energy wave, Kamehameha! Along with the three videos you may have seen elsewhere, Atari was nice enough to give us the exclusive clip above, displaying how shouting the name of the first king of Hawaii can make everything alright.

Hit the jump for the other three clips, which get progressive more amusing as they go along.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles