The Renegade: The World's Most Hardcore Gaming Chair?

Motorised chair. It's the type of description that screams "PAIN" - though probably only to me. I wear loose clothing and leave certain... things... hanging out where they shouldn't.

Anyway, meet "The Renegade" - an attempt to transform a device normally associated with relaxation into a machine capable of wrenching damp, sweaty fear from the very depths of your man glands. The press release (which you'll find after the jump) states that The Renegade is made from "stain resistant fabrics", among other materials.

I can assure you this is a good thing, as I imagine it'll need a thorough scrubbing after your first adventure in its soft, vibrating embrace.

This melding of comfort, action and danger retails for $649 and will be available in June (though you can preorder now). Accessories include RCA cables, storage drawers and, if your hands lack Herculean stability, cup holders.

Apparently it's done well enough in the US to warrant sale here. I guess the best way to find out is to ask you guys - is this something you might buy?

