The Renegade: The World's Most Hardcore Gaming Chair?

Motorised chair. It's the type of description that screams "PAIN" - though probably only to me. I wear loose clothing and leave certain... things... hanging out where they shouldn't.
Anyway, meet "The Renegade" - an attempt to transform a device normally associated with relaxation into a machine capable of wrenching damp, sweaty fear from the very depths of your man glands. The press release (which you'll find after the jump) states that The Renegade is made from "stain resistant fabrics", among other materials.
I can assure you this is a good thing, as I imagine it'll need a thorough scrubbing after your first adventure in its soft, vibrating embrace.
This melding of comfort, action and danger retails for $649 and will be available in June (though you can preorder now). Accessories include RCA cables, storage drawers and, if your hands lack Herculean stability, cup holders.
Apparently it's done well enough in the US to warrant sale here. I guess the best way to find out is to ask you guys - is this something you might buy?
REVOLUTIONISE YOUR WORLD WITH THE RENEGADE GAME CHAIR
The Gaming Collection is proud to announce the Australian launch of US bestseller from the UGC (Ultimate Game Chair) range, the Renegade Game Chair. Previous chairs from the UGC range have been featured in such movies as 'The Forty Year Old Virgin', 'Stay Alive', 'Grandmas Boy', and on 'CSI Vegas'. The Ultimate Game Chair comes in two latest versions (the Renegade and the UGC) both of which bring a whole new dimension to the gaming experience and to the phrase 'flying by the seat of your pants'.
The Renegade Game Chair will be available in Australia from June, however orders can be placed now ahead of their arrival. The Renegade allows gaming fanatics to connect their own wired or wireless controller to the game console, enabling them to retain their favourite and familiar controller whilst integrating the sensational features of the chair. For those who want the maximum effect the chair shakes, rumbles and rocks in time with the gaming action, thanks to the Game Sync™ vibration system.
Headset speakers provide 3D sound whilst ground-effect lighting adds that extra dimension to explosive action. Compatible with all major gaming consoles, the chairs sport a range of fabulous features designed to improve comfort and seriously enhance game play experience, including:
• A fantastic UGC patented 12 motor Game Sync™ vibration system that gives the most authentic shakes and rumbles, out-shaking even the washing machine cycle • 3D stereo speakers for an immersive sound experience • Ground effects lighting for action packed realism • Headphone jacks to keep things quiet when you play into the night • Audio out jacks for maximising sound through home theatres • Variable massage settings for unwinding after a hard day's gaming • Pull-out compartment for easy storage of games and accessories • Beverage and remote control holder - you need never get up again! And don't worry if you spill anything in excitement - the chairs are made from stain resistant fabrics.
Compatibility: The Renegade is compatible with all game stations including; Xbox 360, Xbox Classic, Xbox Live, PS3, PS2, PS Online, Sony PSX, Nintendo Wii, Gamecube, PC/Mac, Sony PSP, Nintendo DS and MP3 Players.
This is gonna sound harsh on the people who buy it, but can you imagine someone seeing you in that?
In your house?
Surely it's the sort of thing you could only ever have tucked away in a corner somewhere. A dark corner.
At the other end of the 'large gaming apparatus' scale, I'd love to have an arcade cabinet out somewhere really obvious.
But that's just personal preference.