The Seven Video Game Commandments

David Wong over at Cracked.com has written a feature titled "The 7 Commandments All Video Games Should Obey", in which he takes a look at some of the dos and don'ts of video game design, calling out the big name, popular games that have broken the rules. Several of his proposed rules make a great deal of sense. Take #7 for instance: Thou shalt let us play your game with real-life friends. He cites GTA IV as a major offender in this case, and I would have to agree. It's the only game that makes me glad my girlfriend lives in another state so we can play it together. Others are a bit washed out, trying to shoehorn too many concepts into one commandment, as is the case with "Thou shalt not force repetition on the player", which crams in problems with save points, unskippable cut scenes, and fail and die quicktime events. I'd say the article is half-on and half-off target, but still a pretty great read. How do they stack up in your eyes?

The 7 Commandments All Video Games Should Obey [Cracked.com - Thanks Michael!]