The Sims Is Not A Casual Game, Buster

Forget what you've heard! EA does not think The Sims is a casual game. No, way, no how. Just listen to what EA's dedicated Sims division boss, Nancy Smith has to say:

I don't think of it as casual. We were one of the first games that started to attract a broad audience. We were one of the first games that bought in women... To some degree The Sims is more of a toy than a game. People want to create characters, tell stories and explore relationships in a way that is maybe different from their real lives.

So repeat after me: The Sims is not a casual game, The Sims is not a casual game, The Sims is not a casual game. Say it enough and, yes, maybe you too can believe.
