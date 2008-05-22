The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

No. Before you start, no. Whatever it was you were thinking, or were going to ask, no. It's not here. She's not here. Instead, Gamasutra's list of the top 20 women in gaming focuses on those with the biggest impact on the medium today, whether as developers, executives or even writers. The list is unranked (ie it doesn't count down from 20 to 1), and while it contains some pleasant surprises (Valve's Kim Swift, for example), there's sadly no room for my favourite, Zoë Mode. I don't care that she's not a real woman. She's still my favourite.

Women in Games: The Gamasutra 20 [Gamasutra][Pic: Game Informer]

