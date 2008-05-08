Got $US 10,000 handy? Love horse-riding? Hate horses? Well is this the deal for you. This is the Ridemaster, perhaps the most overblown horse-riding adventure we've seen this side of Barbie Horse Adventures. For your 10gs you get a fake horse (which is full of sensors, so you can kick it for being stubborn) and a TV display, but sadly, no jodpers. You'll have to get those on your own. Vid's after the link, for anyone who enjoyed watching Flynn ride a witch's broomstick and wants to see it taken to the next level.
The Ultimate In Horseriding Simulation
