The Week in Games: Always Seek Balance Board, Daniel-San

Age of Conan goes out this week, thus ending, if not exactly rectifying the early server access fiasco. UEFA Euro 2008 is the major cross-platform release. And in the props department, there's SingStar, which comes with a USB karaoke mike — and Wii Fit, which finally arrives to insult out-of-shape Americans. So, anyone out there getting in shape, or are you still sitting on your arses to play any of these other games? Let us know in the comments.

New games releasing the Week of May 18:

Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures (PC)

Haze (PS3)

Wii Fit (Wii)

Dracula: Origin (PC)

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness (PC, X360)

UEFA EURO 2008 (X360, PS3, PS2, PSP)

Theatre of War (PC)

Dr. Mario Online RX (Wii)

SingStar (PS3)

The Immortals of Terra: A Perry Rhodan Adventure (PC)

Star Soldier R (Wii)

New Game Releases [Gamespot]