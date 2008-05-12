The Week in Games: No Reversals!

Major League Eating comes to DS this week, so you can, I dunno pack your face using the stylus while you chow down at a McDonald's on a lunch break or something. Remind me to tell you all sometime about the abortive fried chicken eating match contest I nearly got into at West Wendover, Nevada back in 2001.

Actually, that's about all there is to the story. A lawyer friend in Las Vegas, unintimidated by my claim to clean drumsticks in two bites, proposed we meet at middle ground (between Vegas and Denver) and settle up. But we couldn't get the International Federation of Competitive Eating to sanction the duel,. And my attempts to get the local chamber of commerce to give us free shit didn't pan out, either. Also, the idea of spending an entire weekend in eastern Nevada eating chicken was not, shall we say, palatable. So we both mutually bowed out. But I'll take any of your asses on, especially if you live near a Bojangles.

Deca Sports (WII)

We Ski (WII)

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: My Life as a King (WII)

Assault Heroes 2 (X360)

Ford Racing: Off Road (PC)

Drone Tactics (DS)

Myst (DS)

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (X360, PS3, PS2, WII, DS)

Rocketmen: It Came from Your Uranus (X360, PS3)

Major League Eating: The Game (WII)

Castle of Shikigami III (WII)

Toki Tori (WII)

