The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Wii Homebrew Channel: Pretty And Unofficial


The sole purpose of The Homebrew Channel (or HBC) is to provide hobby Wii developers and curious gamers a simpler way to run custom apps on their Nintendo console. With HBC, there's no need for the Twilight Princess hack, though a copy of the game and a "modified" save file are required for it to work. The video here shows HBC in action, complete with a smoothly emulated showing of Gobliiins.

This has to be the easiest (and best presented) hack I've seen to get homebrew software running on a console. It has fancy animated waves for crying out loud!

The Homebrew Channel [Official site, via Slashdot]

Comments

  • Lev Arris Guest

    Yeah this thing is freakin awesome. And you do need that copy of Twilight princess and the hacked savegame for the initial install. But after that, just run stuff from the channel itself.

    ps - Full Throttle and Monkey Island 2 on the Wii are like the best Wii games ever :)

    0
  • pedantics @pedantics

    Homebrew Channel + Gecko Region Free = No need to swap freeloader and game discs every time I want to play an import. RAD!

    It's amazing how far wii hacking has come in such a short time. This is, undoubtedly, a fantastic piece of software.

    It'll be good times until Nintendo shits on the parade with a menu update as I'm sure they're already planning. Oh well, it's not like theres many good reasons to keep my wii connected to the internet anyway!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles