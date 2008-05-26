The Wii Homebrew Channel: Pretty And Unofficial



The sole purpose of The Homebrew Channel (or HBC) is to provide hobby Wii developers and curious gamers a simpler way to run custom apps on their Nintendo console. With HBC, there's no need for the Twilight Princess hack, though a copy of the game and a "modified" save file are required for it to work. The video here shows HBC in action, complete with a smoothly emulated showing of Gobliiins.

This has to be the easiest (and best presented) hack I've seen to get homebrew software running on a console. It has fancy animated waves for crying out loud!

The Homebrew Channel [Official site, via Slashdot]