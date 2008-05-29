The Worst Of Ubidays 08

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

There was loads of good stuff on show at Ubidays. Loads. The announcement of Beyond Good & Evil 2 probably stole the show, but Prince of Persia and H.A.W.X. are also looking mighty promising. But you know what? We've covered those already. And they weren't the only games on show. No, with Ubidays, as with all things in life, you've got to take the good with the bad. And when it comes to Ubisoft, "the bad" is sadly, as always, the bulk of their Nintendo lineup.

  Neodymium

    So some of the games aren't for adults or teenage boys, big woop. Woop is a funny word.

